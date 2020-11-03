Businesses board up storefronts ahead of election day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses and police in central Illinois are preparing for election day and taking precautions in case there is violence or looting, like Champaign experienced earlier this year.

Some businesses in Champaign have boarded up their storefronts. Police say they do not anticipate civil unrest, but they do have plans in place in case it happens.

As people walked up to Market Place Shopping Center Monday afternoon, they noticed some storefronts looked different than before. Tavaruss Townsend said, “They’re obviously taking precautions for the elections tomorrow.” Some stores like Macy’s reinforced the glass entrance doors. The company said they did it for additional security.

Mall customers recalled earlier this year when people broke through the storefronts and looted Market Place. Richard Wahlfeldt said, “It’s a shame that they have to board up but you have to do what you have to do.”

Law enforcement, including the Champaign County Sheriff, Champaign and Urbana Police, and UI Police said they all have been coordinating plans of protection and response. Although officials do not have any information leading them to believe there is planned civil unrest, they say they are properly staffed to respond to whatever may happen. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said, “With as polarized as the nation seems to be lately, especially about the presidential election, I think it would be surprising if there wasn’t something that would occur. But that’s completely different from public disorder and civil unrest and things like that.”

Shoppers at Market Place recognized the possible need for storefront protection. Townsend said, “It’s just a high tense time from what has been happening over this whole year of 2020 from the coronavirus, from what has been going on with the police brutality and just a lot of other things that have been going on that has a lot of people on edge.” But many people shared a similar hope for the outcome of election day and beyond. “Whatever happens in election tomorrow, eventually as a community, we should just all come together as one and reach a common goal, a common goal to make life better for both sides,” said Townsend.

In a joint statement law enforcement said the national rhetoric does not define the community. They hope people won’t infringe on their neighbor’s rights and will respect each other in disagreement.