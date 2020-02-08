Bring back “Illini Fridays”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in central Illinois are trying to resurrect Illini Friday.

That’s a tradition of wearing orange and blue every Friday. It’s no problem for people at First Federal Savings Bank on South Neil Street. Not only are they sporting orange and blue today, but their offices are decked out in Illini decor. It doesn’t hurt that several employees are former players.

“You go into a lot of college towns, and that’s what you see everywhere. It becomes an event where everybody, no matter what, whether a team’s winning or losing, they support their college team, and that would be ideal for me. If you could drive up and down Neil street and see nothing but orange and blue,” said Patrick Rouse, who not only works at the bank, but is also a former Illini Football Player.

Employees tailgate in their parking lot before games. You might also notice the orange and blue lights at the bank tonight. That’s something they’ve been doing for years.