URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-The Community Blood Services of Illinois Donor Center in Urbana will be open on Labor Day to help the blood supply recover donations lost to blood drive cancellations in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The center will be looking to fill appointment schedules for the week ahead as they recover from the holiday weekend

Donors may schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or by calling (800) 747-5401.