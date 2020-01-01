Blood donation versus giving plasma explained

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As more plasma centers continue to move into central Illinois, organizations explain the differences between those places and blood donation centers.

Earlier this year, CSL Plasma moved into a building on West Kirby Avenue in Champaign. A company called Kedplasma will start construction on its business in Urbana sometime next year. It’ll be at the former nursing home on North Lincoln Avenue, just south of King Park.

While people are essentially giving certain parts of their blood at both of these places, there are some major differences in how that product is used and where it goes.

At CSL Plasma, Joyce Surratt just finished giving plasma. She’s been doing it for about five months and says she does it to earn extra cash. The company advertises an incentive for people. Surratt says, “You can go twice a week. When you’re a first time donor, they pay you $75 the first five times. Then after that it’s $20.” Many plasma centers pay people for it.

Plasma is the liquid component of blood that carries cells and proteins through the body. While CSL Plasma declined to go on camera, the website says the company’s sole purpose is to “manufacture and deliver its life-saving therapies to people in more than 60 countries.”

That’s a main difference between places like this and blood donation centers like Community Blood Services of Illinois in Urbana. Jim Watts says, “We are collecting blood products that can be transfused to patients at local hospitals.”

This is a non-profit organization. The blood they collect through volunteers goes directly to help save people’s lives in central Illinois. Here, there’s no payout. Watts says, “The FDA does not allow us to pay for donations. The fear is that if someone comes in and knows they’ll receive something of value that they may not be truthful and honest with the questions they’re asked during the pre-screening.”

While Community Blood Services of Illinois can’t and does not pay people to give blood, they say there is a different kind of incentive. Watts says, “Anyone who comes here to donate have that sense of knowing that they’re helping people right here in the central Illinois community.”