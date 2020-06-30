Bed bug infestation turns into bigger problem for apartment tenant

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who lives at the Lake Forest apartments found out that bed bugs spread throughout the complex. She says the bigger issue is that the property manager knew about the problem and didn’t warn the tenants.

Last week Alyssa Rahm found a bedbug in her apartment. She says, “My girlfriend started to get bites in her sleep. One night she woke up and caught one of the bugs that was feeding on her.”

She contacted Terminix and they told her something that startled her. “They said there was a huge infestation in one of the adjacent apartments” says Rahm. She went to speak with the property manager to ask when they first knew about it and what, if anything, was being done to fix it. But she was stonewalled. Rahm says, “She told me they [Terminix] should’ve never given us that information. She wouldn’t answer any questions. She said if we have a problem have your lawyer call our lawyers.”

Meanwhile, Rahm and her girlfriend decided to stay at a hotel for the past two nights. “It was just very stressful and we’re wondering what we’re going to do. Obviously we’re still paying rent here.”

She wants other people to be aware of what is happening. Rahm says what bothered her as much as the bedbug infestation was the way the apartment manager handled it. “I think it was very unprofessional not to alert other residents. Not only that but, as a human being, I think she has an obligation to let other people know that there’s an infestation here and maybe in other buildings. There are hundreds of people here that might not have any idea this is happening. We found out because we were unlucky enough to be next to a hotspot of bedbugs.”

Since the manager wouldn’t answer any of her questions, Rahm is left wondering what to do next. She says, “They gave us a waiver. It didn’t say how they were going to treat it but that we needed to get certain things prepared and sign it so that if anything got damaged they wouldn’t be responsible.”

The Lake Forest apartment manager refused to speak with WCIA about how this is being handled or comment on the tenant’s complaints.