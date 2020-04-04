Baseball team violates “Stay at Home” order

Clinton, Ill. (WCIA) — A coach is apologizing for holding a baseball practice with a team of kids during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Clinton Rams traveling team gathered at a field to play ball Thursday afternoon, violating the governor’s “stay at home” order. This sparked frustration by people who live in Clinton.

The coach, Tony Douglas, says, “It was a mistake, I know it. I didn’t want to put the kids in harm, that was not my intention.” He came up with the idea to let the kids release some pent up energy from having to stay indoors.

While the governor’s “stay at home” order does allow for people to go outside, the close interaction between the teammates was a direct violation of the intent behind the mandate.

City Manager Tim Followell says their staff did what they could to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They shut down the parks by putting caution tape around the equipment. But the field where the traveling baseball team was playing at is owned by a private company and is not closed to the public.

Douglas says, at the time, he didn’t realize the negative affects of what they were doing. “I’m not making any excuse. I was 100% wrong doing what I was doing. I was just trying to get the kids a little fresh air and a taste of baseball.”

While it can be difficult to fight the urge to gather in large groups, it is one effective way people can do their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Followell says, “As the warmer weather comes around to invite us outside, we always need to be cognizant about what we’re doing. That’s what got lost that night at the ball field.”

Clinton Police did get in contact with the team. The coach says it will not happen again.