Bank system error duplicated charges on accounts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Busey Bank is trying to fix a computer system glitch that duplicated charges on customer accounts.

While people will not be charged a fee for any overdrafts caused by the error, this has put some in a financial bind that’s out of their control. One woman wasn’t able to pay her bills because of this. Jennifer Ellis is a Busey Bank customer. Overnight, her account dipped into the red. She says, “I woke up, checked my account, and my account was sitting negative $148. Yesterday I had almost $100 sitting in there.” She’s one of many people who experienced similar illegitimate charges.

A statement from the bank sent to WCIA reads in part…

“Busey’s online banking vendor identified a system-wide error that unexpectedly duplicated account postings when debit purchases were authorized using a personal identification number (pin) on Monday, February 17.” Busey Bank



Ellis says, “It was devastating. I had bills due and I was expecting that money plus a little bit extra coming in today to help out with taking care of that but unfortunately the money wasn’t there.

Busey says it is working to fix this and restore customer accounts as quickly as possible. But Ellis is concerned because that doesn’t solve the immediate problem and it has caused her quite a bit of stress. She says, “I sat in the bank crying. I know there’s people worse off than me but if there’s a glitch don’t let somebody wake up to find their bank account in the negative.”

The bank credited her account as a temporary fix, but she was told that credit will be withdrawn at midnight. Ultimately, she wants Busey Bank to be proactive in its communication when customers’ accounts are negatively affected. Ellis says, “There was no notification. There was no warning. Even through the app that everyone uses send out a push notification through that but unfortunately there was nothing.”

If anyone else is experiencing similar issues, Busey says to call or go into your local branch to notify them. The bank’s vice president says this is expected to be corrected by Thursday, February 20th.