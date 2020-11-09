Ballots are continuing to be counted for circuit clerk

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)- Results are still coming in from mail-in ballots for the Champaign County circuit clerk. Democratic candidate, Susan Mcgrath, has a lead over incumbent republican Katie Blakeman. Mcgrath is currently ahead by 385 votes.

The county clerk’s office is urging people to double-check that their ballots were counted. Some may have gotten a notification that their ballot was rejected or challenged. County clerk Aaron Ammons said it’s not too late to fix that issue. “It’s a very simple process, if you haven’t signed your envelope you can come in and sign it, or you can send us a letter stating that it is your ballot. If you were rejected it’s the same process”.

Tomorrow they will be re-tabulating votes to make sure they match the ones from election night. All ballots will be counted by November 17th.