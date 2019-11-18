Bagged meters source of frustration

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students, faculty, and staff have sent some concerns in to us about the amount of bagged parking meters on U of I’s campus.

These bags can be found in various spots throughout campus, many in construction zones. One professor tells us he is continually frustrated with the bags and has to arrive on campus a half hour early just to find a space. He says he hopes they’ll be removed soon.

University spokesperson Robin Kaler says the bags are all there for different reasons. Any department or individual on campus can request a bagged meter. It costs $20 a day to have a meter bagged or $25/day if you wait until the day you need the meter to make your request.

On an average day, Kaler says they might have a dozen or two meters bagged across campus. On the day of a major event like Homecoming or Commencement, they might have 100 meters bagged for special events. She says meters are sometimes bagged when necessary for construction projects on campus.