Autism center looking positively toward future

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Place for Children with Autism completed an expansion in September. Today they hosted a tour for Senator Scott Bennett to show him the expansion and discuss ways to make their services more affordable and accessible.

“I think that a lot of families that are on Medicaid don’t have access to quality services. So our mission was to give them access but also to provide quality services, and the quality of our organization has always led what we do. We focus on outcomes,” said The Place Founder and CEO Daniel Blank.

The Place currently serves 130 children between the ages of 2 and 6 at 9 different centers throughout the state. They are introducing a new after school program. It started as a pilot program at the Urbana location, and is now expanding to other centers.

