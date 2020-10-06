Assault raises concern about police response time

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s teenage son was badly beaten and taken to the hospital. She says what is equally upsetting is how long it took law enforcement to respond to the scene.

Karen Eveland says they waited about 45 minutes for a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy to come so they could make a report. She says she’s confused and frustrated by how long it took them to respond. “By the time I got there, he was gashed open and I called 911 to get somebody to come help” says Eveland.

The 16-year-old boy was beaten by other teenagers at a house on North Iowa Street. Eveland says the assault was traumatic, but so was what happened right after she called 911. “Any parent shouldn’t have to wait that long if you call for an emergency.”

Paramedics showed up in about ten minutes and took him to the hospital. But she says a sheriff’s deputy didn’t show up until about 45 minutes later. She was told Atwood Police were not on duty on the weekend, so other sheriff agencies are dispatched to respond. Eveland says, “Their excuse is that there are only a few officers on duty so they have to wait until one becomes available for them to send somebody else out. We’re in a small town so on weekends we either have to depend on them sending someone from Douglas County or Piatt County in Monticello. I understand it takes a little time to get here, but not that long.”

WCIA contacted Atwood Police and the Douglas County Sheriff to get the departments’ perspective on this and find out if this is common. Sheriff Blackwell said he was out of the office for the remainder of the day, but would look at this information and respond tomorrow.

Eveland isn’t the only one frustrated by this experience. Mike Cassella says, “It’s just concerning, as a tax payer, what if it was an emergency like a life or death situation? I just believe we need better protection.”

With 23-stitches on his head, the boy will be ok. While Eveland says she’s grateful it wasn’t worse, she doesn’t want her experience with the wait time for law enforcement to happen to others. “I just don’t think it’s something we should have to worry about, especially with our children.”

WCIA will update this story when the sheriff responds to the questions about response times.