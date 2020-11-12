As COVID-19 cases rise, so does the hospitalization rate

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The surge in COVID-19 cases in Illinois has caused an increase in hospitalizations as well.

Medical workers are having to adapt to meet that need. Hospitals across central Illinois have experienced a rise in COVID related hospitalizations in the last couple weeks. It has been a demanding time for doctors and nurses to take on all the new patients.

The state reported 12,657 new COVID-19 cases and 145 more deaths on Wednesday. That significant rise in numbers is causing more people to need critical medical treatment. In central Illinois, the most recent report on November 10th for Region 3 shows 42 ICU beds available out of 171. Region 6 has 54 beds out of 178. Medical professionals say this shows the increased need for care compared to previous months during the pandemic.



Jared Rogers, President of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, says despite this rise, they have noticed something new during the pandemic. The amount of people severely ill requiring intensive care or ventilation has not gone up significantly. “Many people that come into the hospital come because they just have low oxygen levels. Otherwise, they’re able to breathe on their own and they need maybe some breathing treatments to help open up their airways,” says Rogers.

Like many other healthcare facilities, Carle Foundation Hospital is seeing an increase in staff members with COVID-19. In a statement they said in part…

“We continue to offer leading safeguards in our workplace to protect our staff and patients. While we’re continuing to monitor the situation closely and working through numerous solutions we know we are at a critical juncture in our community.” Jamie Mullen (Public Relations Manager)

Both Carle and OSF representatives say they are not facing a staffing shortage, even with the increase in hospitalizations. However, they are preparing for the potential of even more hospitalizations to happen. Carle representatives said in part…