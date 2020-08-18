Area teams to help with disaster relief in Cedar Rapids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds from central Illinois are leaving this weekend to go to Cedar Rapids, IA. Almost 50,000 people there still don’t have power after a storm last week. The storm was devastating, with winds higher than 100 miles per hour. More than 800 buildings almost collapsed.

These volunteers all come from a group called the Lutheran Emergency Response Team (LERT). The group leaves Saturday. All of them are trained specifically for this. Some just for debris cleanup, and others have specific training with using chainsaws for disaster response. Central Illinois Lutheran Disaster Response Coordinator Stephen Born says it can be hard to see all the devastation.

“Our volunteers can get overwhelmed with grief also because they’re surrounded by destruction and surrounded by grief,” said Born. “At the end of the day, when you can say that you’ve done the best you could for the families that we’re serving, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Just from their help, a homeowner with storm damage could save up to $40,000 in repair costs. Born says they could be over there for months helping, but volunteers can leave after a week of work if needed. It all depends on their availability.

More central Illinois teams will be heading to Cedar Rapids periodically. LERT can go just about anywhere to help with emergencies. They’ve gone as Florida to work on hurricane damage.

Born’s district of LERT covers 51 counties in central Illinois. They have 957 volunteers as far south as Altamont to Rock Island up north.