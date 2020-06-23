Appeal dropped in gym’s case against state’s attorney

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A gym is dropping its appeal against the Champaign County State’s Attorney. The Zone opened last month despite the governor’s stay at home order. Their attorney says that’s because there’s no point anymore because of how close we are to phase four when gyms can reopen.

The Zone Gym first reopened last month. In response to that, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed a restraining order against the gym and forced it to close temporarily. So, the fitness center’s lawyer, Tom DeVore, filed an appeal. He says the restraining order was filed incorrectly. Now, that appeal has been dropped. Devore says that’s because it simply doesn’t matter anymore because in phase four, which starts Friday, gyms can open back up.

“I hope that sometime in the future, history will judge why the Champaign County State’s Attorney and their health department found it necessary, not to find my client to be a health risk, but to merely say we’re going to become the enforcement mechanism of the governor,” said lawyer Tom DeVore.

Devore’s original argument was that The Zone gym should be allowed to open because gyms inside hotels were able to operate. He says he represents fifty business owners in the state, and that Champaign County is one of only two where the county has tried to enforce the governer’s order against businesses that have tried to reopen.

Gyms are allowed to open on Friday with only 50 percent capacity. When WCIA called the zone gym today, they were already open. They said they’ve been open with no limit on how many can come in. However, DeVore says the owner told him he was operating within the governor’s guidelines.