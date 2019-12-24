Antique truck becomes popular photo backdrop

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One man’s yard is now a photo backdrop thanks to his antique truck. John Howard says he bought this 1949 International about six months ago. He parked it outside his apartment at 713 Marshall Avenue and posted some photos of it on Facebook. Howard says people started commenting on his post, telling him he should decorate it and use it as a background for photos, so he decided to do just that. And it’s gotten a lot of attention.

“There’s been times when there’s probably 40 people standing out here waiting, big families coming in. It started right before Thanksgiving, so Thanksgiving Day, a lot of people were coming with their families and stuff from all over the Unites States. There was people from Chicago… New York. So that was kinda neat.”

Rural King even got in on the fun by donating the trees used in the display. The hay bails and signs were also donated.

Howard is also using the backdrop as a way to collect donations for good causes. His only requirement for people coming by to take photos: Bring something to donate. They accept non-perishable food items, new toys for kids, and pet supplies.