Anti-violence group warns people to watch out for impersonator

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A group that advocates against violence says someone is pretending to be one of their members.

The founder of Concerned Citizens of Danville says this person is also claiming to be a U.S. Marshal. Part of what the group does is go door-to-door and talk to people. They pass out flyers and give neighbors blue lights to put outside their homes. The group’s founder says someone has been pretending to be a member and knocking on doors. That’s why they’re making badges to carry with them.

The group also carries permits that allow them to canvass in the city. They say people should ask to see that permit if they’re unsure.