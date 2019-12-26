Animals get a break from the shelter

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur-Macon County Animal Control is having an adoption special so people can give pets a break from their cage for the holidays.

Now through January 4, 2020 you can take a pet home to see if they’re a good fit. If they are, you can adopt them for a reduced fee of $40.00

If it doesn’t work out, the animals can be taken back knowing at least they got a break from the shelter life.

Director Amanda Fisher says, “There are a ton of families who maybe have a lot of extra curricular activities with their kids or have other animals in the house who might not be accepting. This program is great for people to take advantage of because it gives them an opportunity to feel confident about the decision before you finalize and make a full time commitment.”

Here is a link to the adoption applications.