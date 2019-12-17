Animal shelter raising money to expand

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) is raising money to help rescue dogs. The money will cover an addition to their existing building that would include more dog kennels and a room where people can come and spend time with a potential adoption dog. It will also cover the addition of a room for surgery or illness recovery.

Their fundraising goal is $60,000. They’re at $12,000 already. An anonymous donor is also helping them fast track the fundraising process by matching every donation up to $30,000. H.A.R.T. is at 901 West Main Street in Hoopeston. Donations can be mailed to that location or made through their GoFundMe. All donation are tax deductible. The fundraiser will wrap up on January 1, 2020.

H.A.R.T. raised money last year to benefit their cats. They added walls and a free-roam room for most of the cats to run around. A couch was also added where people can spend time with their potential adoptions.