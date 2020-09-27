Animal rescue group raises money for disabled cats

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- Cat lovers gathered in lake Decatur today to raise money. Yoga 4 cats is a program that raises money to place lost cats in a home; they do so by fundraising money through cat yoga. Although today they did so through “paddling for pets.” People gathered on lake Decatur to paddle and donate. Organizer Jeanette Skaluba explains how the funds are helping particular cats.

“One of our cats, Taragan, was born with a neurological disorder, and she has a deformity in one of her limbs, so she’s scheduled to have surgery at the U of I in December. So we’re just trying to raise a little extra money to help cats like her”, said Skaluba. Their next fundraising event will be a spooky paint party, happening on October 1st. For more information on upcoming events, you can go to their Facebook page.