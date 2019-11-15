Animal control above capacity

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Animal Control is above their capacity of 45 dogs. Part of that is because they took in 80 dogs from a home last month; 20 of those have been transferred out for adoption, but that still leaves them with 60.

These dogs were taken from a home on West Springfield Avenue by Russell Street because of poor and unsanitary living conditions. Animal control leaders say they are overwhelmed, but they need to take care of the dogs before they’ll be ready for a transfer.

Animal Control operates as a transitional place for these animals. It is not supposed to keep them long-term. Animal control is asking for any help they can get during that process.

“We are on a budget. Our funds are funded through the county budget and also through the contracts we have with the cities for impoundment. But we’re always very tight on our budget and so actually many folks might not know we do take donations. Some people have contributed just bags of food for both cats and dogs,” said Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.

County leaders say they do their best with the money they have, but they are always in need of donations. The 20 dogs that have already been adopted out are at a shelter in Terre Haute. Once they’re ready, the others will be taken to shelters in the area. The shelters they go to depend on the openings available at the time.