Amtrak breaks record in ridership

AMTRAK (WCIA) — More people rode Amtrak trains than ever before between October 2018 and September 2019. That’s an eight-percent increase. One passenger we talked to said he switched to Amtrak tonight because his O’Hare flight was canceled twice due to weather. He says he would recommend Amtrak to just about anyone.

“It’s been a good experience. And anyone I’ve talked to that takes it… I live in Pennsylvania, so people there take it too. My nephew takes it from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh,” said Mike McConville.

Amtrak says they’ve been doing a lot to improve business. That includes more than $400,000 for train upgrades and $78 million to improve accessibility. That includes the upgrades to Mattoon’s platform.