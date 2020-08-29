American Legion fixing up historic tank on display in park

MATOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Legion is re-doing an old tank in Coles County.

It’s at Peterson Park. They’ve finished giving it a new paint job, and now they’re working on some other finishing touches. The tank was brought to the city in 1948 by the legion and the army. It’s a memorial for World War 1 and World War II veterans.

Susan Harding says the tank has a lot of fond memories for her, and she’s happy it will remain in the park.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for a community to come together to be able to restore something from our past and for future generations to enjoy – and also learn about the various wars America has been through,” she said.

Legion members say they don’t know exactly where the tank was used, but they think it was for training.