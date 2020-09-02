Ameren releases statement on fatal crash involving employee

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)- A man is dead after his truck ran off the road and crashed into a ditch on I-57. 62-year-old John Wilson from Oakwood was driving an Ameren truck yesterday. A passenger was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. They were on their way home from helping people with power issues from the recent hurricane. Ameren Illinois released a statement today.

“We are heartbroken about the single-vehicle accident that took the life of one of our Ameren Illinois colleagues and injured another on Tuesday evening,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman, and president, Ameren Illinois. “The workers were returning home from Arkansas where they had been part of a mutual assistance team restoring power to utility customers impacted by the recent hurricane. We ask everyone to please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers. The utility business is a close family, and we are grieving for our brothers.”