Ambulance services now limited

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — When you call 911, you expect the EMT’s to give you what you need to save your life, but in some counties, that may be limited. The Northern Edgar County Ambulance Service is unable to use certain drugs and treatments because of this change.

This is happening because the classifications of EMT’s statewide are changing to match national standards. Workers will need more training to legally administer certain drugs on patients. Northern Edgar County EMT’s won’t be able to use cardiac or respiratory drugs. For example, they can’t use CPAP, which forces air into someone’s lungs to help them breathe. Also, for heart patients, they won’t be able to interpret cardiac rhythm anymore.

These changes are important, especially for rural areas, because of how long ambulance rides can take. The state decided to change things because now, if an EMT moves to a different state, they can continue doing what they were doing before.

Paramedics with Northern Edgar County Ambulance Service are working on upgrading their classification, but they don’t know how long that might take. It could happen by April at the earliest. The change is affecting all ambulance services that used to operate as intermediate.

To check and seek what classification the service in your area has, you should give them a call.