Ambulance service asks for voters to approve property tax increase

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — An ambulance service in Edgar County is struggling to stay open.

To help out, the Northern Edgar County Ambulance Service is asking people to vote in favor of a property tax increase on March 17. Right now, they collect about $22,000 a year from townships and cities, but what they really need is $200,000 a year.

“We’ve been able to do it with volunteers, and that’s been the big change. We just don’t have volunteers. It takes paying people to provide the service,” said Northern Edgar County Ambulance Service Jeremy Neal. “This will allow them to ensure 24/7 coverage and be able to update equipment as needed.”

Right now, homeowners don’t pay anything to the ambulance service in property taxes. This tax would add around $30 to $40 to a home worth around $100,000.

This vote ensures that an ambulance service will remain in that part of that county. It does not ensure that the one that exists now will remain. The service area will likely be put up for bid in 2021. That means anyone can bid to be chosen as the ambulance operator for that area.