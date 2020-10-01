Allerton Park budget hit hard by pandemic fallout

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Allerton Park & Retreat Center has taken a steep loss to their budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The park budget is down about $850,000. This is typically a destination for weddings, conferences, and retreats. But the pandemic put a stop to big events like this. So the park staff decided to spruce up their donation boxes with decorative signs as incentive to get people to notice places where they can drop in money to help the park stay open.

Mindy Brand with Allerton Park says, “Our donation boxes, many of them have little quips right now. So for example the one in the food garden says “The Fu Dogs are watching you…donate today.” The mansion says “A millionaire doesn’t live here anymore….donate today.” This is just to reach people’s funny bones a little bit and try to inspire them to give.”

You can also donate online by clicking here.

Throughout the pandemic, the park staff says there have been more people visiting Allerton because it’s one of the limited options for a socially distant outdoor activity.

Staff has also set up creek pond cams that capture live footage of animals. View that by clicking here.