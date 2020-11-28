After thanksgiving gathering, wait several days to get a Covid-19 test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Thanksgiving was just a few days ago, but health experts suggest if you gathered with family then you should wait seven days before getting a Covid-19 test.



The Illinois department of health is reminding people about waiting. “Our testing sites are open on Friday but you have to wait a minimum of seven days after you think you may have been exposed to get tested,” said Ngozi Ezike. If you don’t wait long enough then your Covid results could be inaccurate. But, there were also people who didn’t feel they should take the risk.

Cassie Reuter of Champaign believes that waiting is worth the safety. “We just figured this is an investment in many future holidays to come and we just didn’t want anyone to take any risk with their own health.” she said.



Awais Vaid of the Champaign Urbana public health district says if you did gather then sitting down for a meal wasn’t the only danger. “On their way at the airport or stopping at gas stations, there are many opportunities for getting infected before and during your trip as well,” he said.

With more holidays around the corner they also hope you remember there are safe ways of gathering. “I know this a very tough time especially for family and friends but we have received hundreds of emails and Facebook messages of people doing alternate ways of spreading the joy,” said Vaid.

For a full list of testing sites near you, you can go to the Illinois department of public health’s website.