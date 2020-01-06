Active fire in Rantoul

RANTOUL. Ill. (WCIA)– A house in Rantoul Township caught fire Sunday night.

The fire first started at the home a few miles south of Rantoul around 9:30 Sunday night. Crews responded to the initial fire, but had to return again around 2:00. They were able to put it out for the second time around 7:15 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started around the chimney, destroyed the roof and attic, and the area underneath the flames. At least four departments responded to the fire, including Rantoul, Gifford, Eastern Prairie and Thomasboro.

The owner says no one was hurt in the fire. He and his family, along with their dog, were able to get out safely.

Crews do not know the cause of the fire yet. A fire marshal will visit the scene later Monday morning to investigate.