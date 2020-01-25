Active and retired off duty Troopers victims of shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say two Troopers were shot.

The shooting happened on January 24, around 10 p.m. in Lisle, Il.



A 22 year veteran Trooper of the ISP, assigned to District Chicago, was one of the victims.



The Trooper was off-duty and a patron of the Humidor of Lisle at the time of the shooting.

The injured Trooper (M/48) is currently hospitalized in serious but stable condition.



Two retired ISP officers were also victims in this shooting.



One of the retired officers, (M/55) suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition; the second retired officer (M/51) tragically died.

“The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

“We are mourning the loss of a retired Trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment,” concluded Director Kelly.

The Lisle Police Department is investigating.