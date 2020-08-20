Accessibility concerns mounting for UI students with disabilities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s an unusual start to the semester for all University of Illinois students, but some students are facing even more challenges.

“We feel that the way the university has handled the situation since our rooms reopened has been terrible,” said junior Zain Bando. A month ago, Bando and other students with disabilities fought for Nugent Hall on UI’s campus to reopen. The building has dorms that are more accessible. They won that fight.

Now they face a new barrier. The Beckwith program, which pairs those students with personal assistants, won’t be available this fall. Those personal assistants help students like Bando with everyday tasks that able-bodied people take for granted. University leaders told Bando they eliminated Beckwith because of a lack of staff, but he believes there were other options. “They should’ve worked with us to figure out how we could’ve made a modified program work through the semester,” he explained.

Students with accessibility concerns are now responsible for hiring their own personal assistants, which Bando says can be costly. He feels it is against what the university stands for to not offer this option. “Anyone that’s like an incoming freshman, this news is devastating to them because that’s the reason they chose Illinois is because they could have that sense of independence.”

Bando also fears this could last beyond this semester. “I don’t see the program reopening in the spring, and neither do any of my peers.”

We reached out to the university about why they canceled the program. We have not heard back. There is a petition urging the university to reconsider.