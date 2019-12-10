Abduction attempt frightens neighbors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a close call for one 9-year-old this morning on his way to the bus stop.

The 3rd grader was walking to the stop near the corner of Mattis and Williamsburg. Before he could get there, someone tried to abduct him. Luckily, he was able to get away.

“As far as I know, he got to the corner, someone pulled up in a silver truck. One grabbed him,” said his daycare provider Cynthia Pierson. “He was able to break loose and run back home.”

Pierson said he heads to the bus stop at the corner of Williamsburg Drive and Summit Ridge Road every morning around 8:30. Pierson called police as soon as the boy got home. She said this is a wake up call for her.

“I got other daycare kids who goes to that same stop. Now I’m gonna have to make sure I take them to the stop in the morning time,” said Pierson.

Annette Moore lives right down the street from the same stop. She also runs a day care out of her house and says she does everything she can to make sure she’s got an eye on her kids until they get on the bus.

“I make sure they’re at the bus stop. I put them on the bus. When they get off the bus, I’m right, you know, looking down the street,” said Annette Moore. “I got some that wants to walk in the morning, and I tell them walk, and I get in my car or my truck and I follow right behind them. And I sit there until their bus come. It’s a lot of strange people that’s out now that’s roaming the areas. I’ve seen vehicles that I’ve never seen before, and, you know, I wonder.”

Moore has three cameras on her house, including one turned toward the bus stop, but she believes that footage can only help so much.

“A camera can only take a picture, but in the meantime a kid could be snatched up and gone,” said Moore.

That’s why Pierson is thanking her lucky stars the boy got away.

“I wouldn’t be in one piece then, if somebody really had snatched him,” said Pierson.

Police say the two suspects were in a silver newer-looking truck with some damage to it. They were both white men. The passenger had a red goatee. Anyone with information about them should call police.

Decari Roberts was shot just a week ago less than a half-mile from that bus stop. It happened while he was in his bedroom on Williamsburg Drive near Garden Hills Drive. His family says the the 10-year-old was shot once in the chest. Police say they believe whoever did it was aiming for the house, but not Roberts.