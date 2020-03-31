A look at crime rates since “Stay at Home” order enacted

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Crime is taking an unusual turn in several areas of central Illinois.

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, police continue to combat crime. But in recent weeks, it’s been different in many counties. Authorities are tracking fluctuating crime rates since Governor Pritzker ordered people to stay home.

Coles County Sheriff Deputy Tyler Heleine says, “Overall crime has been down since the “stay at home” order was put in place.”

The same goes for Macon County. Lieutenant Jamie Belcher with the sheriff’s office says, “It’s a lot calmer than what it normally is.” The “stay at home” order, in the crux the COVID-19 crisis, has revealed a trend many police agencies have noticed. “We have fewer people out driving on the road and fewer stores that are open so there are fewer retail thefts going on.”

There are many different reasons why crime rates increase or decrease, especially during a pandemic. For example in Ford County, with a predominantly older population of about 14,000, the sheriff says it’s been “eerily quiet” when it comes to crime. There have been a few farm shed burglaries, but other than that, calls for service are low.

But with more people staying indoors during the pandemic, police say there is a heightened concern surrounding domestic violence. Lt. Belcher says, “Individuals who get stressed out over the little things, this just adds more fuel to their fire and makes their tipping point a little sooner than what it would’ve been.”

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says overall calls for service are down. But just this weekend, a mother and her daughter were killed at their home in St. Joe. The mother’s boyfriend is accused of shooting them both. This type of domestic crime is something police agencies say they will be monitoring closely in the coming weeks.

If you need help, you can call Courage Connection, a domestic violence shelter in Urbana.

The hotline is free and available 24-7 at (217) 384-4390 or (877) 384-4390.

In the coming weeks police agencies say they’ll have more information about crime statistics during this “stay at home” order.