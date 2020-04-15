A dozen relocated after apartment fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are still investigating after a fire Tuesday around 5 p.m. It happened in an apartment building in the Fair Oaks complex. Investigators say it started in a bedroom on the bottom floor and spread to a unit upstairs. No one was hurt.

“The positive thing about those buildings is the floors between each level are concrete, and a lot of the structure is concrete, so that actually slows down some of the fire’s spread. Our concern is if it gets into the walls, gets above us, gets into the attic, that’s when we have concerns,” said Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters.

A dozen people had to be moved to different apartments because of damage. The Danville Housing Authority found other units for them within Fair Oaks. Investigators are still looking into the fire’s cause but say it was likely accidental.