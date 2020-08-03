96-year-old veteran receives honorary high school diploma

NEWTON, Ill. (WCIA) — At a time when a lot of graduations have been canceled, one man finally got to graduate from Newton Community High School at nearly 100 years old. To say it’s been a long time coming would be a massive understatement. For 96-year-old Robert Coad, his high school diploma has been decades in the making.

“Back then it was kind of like going to college, so he couldn’t afford to do that,” his granddauther Deanna Kerner explained. Kerner says Coad was working to save up for his final year of high school, but was drafted into the Army during World War II instead. Still, the hope for a diploma never left his mind. Luckily, the Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs has a program for cases like Coad’s. They give honorary diplomas to veterans who didn’t get one because of their service during the war. The moment came as a huge surprise.

“He just clung to it and said this was the thing that he’s always wished for,” said Kerner. “He told my sister when he got back into the facility, that he was gonna have to pinch himself in the morning to make sure it wasn’t a dream,” she explained.

Paula Schoonover works at Newton Care Center where Coad lives now. “Bob is a special man. He’s a blessing to us every single day. He’s shared inspiration. He has a positive attitude. He’s very thankful for the staff, and we’re just as thankful for him,” Schoonover said.

Coad has filled a lot of shoes in his lifetime. After he left the military, he was a plumber in Champaign. He later moved to the Oblong area and became a logger and a farmer. He was also a bus driver for Jasper County Schools.

The diploma isn’t the only milestone Coad has achieved this year. He also overcame covid-19. Back in April, he was one of 35 residents and 15 staff members who tested positive. They’ve been recovered since the middle of May.