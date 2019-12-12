$5.9 million loan to pay for sewer repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The IEPA is loaning the city $5,911,143 to pay for critical sewer reconstruction.

This will help fix an unstable section of sewers. The repair runs near McKinley Avenue on the north side of town. It includes about 12,000 feet of sewer pipes.

The reconstruction is needed to prevent any further disrepair in the future. City Engineer Paul Caswell says, “There’s always potential for a sewer collapse. This was constructed in the 1930s and has been under the ground almost 100 years. Just one failure of this could exceed hundreds of thousands of dollars just for a point repair.”

This is a no dig construction project, meaning the work will all be done underground with minimal impact to traffic. Work started in November. The city plans to complete it by May 2020.

The $5.9 million dollars is a twenty year low interest loan from the IEPA. The money will be paid back by the city’s sewer fund. $886,671.50 of that will be forgiven by the state.