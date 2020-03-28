465 new Illinois COVID-19 cases make state total 3,491; 47 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced in a press release that there are 465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 new deaths in 43 c ounties.

IDPH also reported the death of an infant younger than one year old in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering severe illness.

– Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s

– McHenry County: male 50s

– Kane County: 2 males 70s

– Lake County: female 90s

– Will County: female 90s

Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Gov. Pritzker asked for all or any personal protective equipment (PPE) donations and to email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

