MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- One man's yard is now a photo backdrop thanks to his antique truck. John Howard says he bought this 1949 International about six months ago. He parked it outside his apartment at 713 Marshall Avenue and posted some photos of it on Facebook. Howard says people started commenting on his post, telling him he should decorate it and use it as a background for photos, so he decided to do just that. And it's gotten a lot of attention.

"There's been times when there's probably 40 people standing out here waiting, big families coming in. It started right before Thanksgiving, so Thanksgiving Day, a lot of people were coming with their families and stuff from all over the Unites States. There was people from Chicago… New York. So that was kinda neat."