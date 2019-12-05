10-year-old breathing on his own after surgery

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The 10-year-old boy who was shot Sunday night is out of surgery and improving. Decari Roberts’ family says he was shot once in his chest while he was in his bedroom. It happened in the Garden Hills neighborhood.

His mother says he was able to sit up today and is breathing on his own. The Champaign-Urbana Area Project is having a meeting tomorrow to talk about the recent violence.

“We’re having more and more violence happen. It’s like out victims just keep getting younger and younger, and it’s tragic.” said Champaign-Urbana Area Project executive board member Preston James. “We want our neighbors, our neighbors and community to come out and let’s talk about it and let’s find some solutions and let’s see if we’re on the same page.”

Tomorrow night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at King School in the multi-purpose room. That’s at the corner of Goodwin and Fairview in Urbana.