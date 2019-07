TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after finding a 27-year old woman unresponsive. First responders were called to an alley in the 600-block between West First and West Maple streets, about 6:40 am, Wednesday.

It was determined the woman was dead. An autopsy is scheduled for later in the day. Her name is not being released pending family notification. Authorities do not expect foul play.