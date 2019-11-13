Village bans marijuana sales

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The village board voted 4 to 2 to prohibit marijuana sales, going against its neighboring cities in Champaign County, Champaign and Urbana.

Village board members say the primary reason was for Rantoul’s image, to promote the village as a family friendly community. A lot of this was echoed in public comment at last week’s meeting, as well.

Board members also say the state is granting limited licenses to each county for new cannabis business to set up shop. They say Rantoul doesn’t have much of a shot of getting a license compared to Champaign or Urbana.

One of the dissenting board members said he supports cannabis business in Rantoul, citing research he was shown suggesting it could be of big benefit to the village and its residents.

Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer told WCIA the board isn’t ruling out the possibility of allowing cannabis business in the future. For now, village leaders don’t believe Rantoul is ready to embrace it.

Fisher and Savoy have also voted to ban marijuana sales.