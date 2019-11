MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight Central Illinois veterans will be honored Thursday night for their service. The Quilts of Valor will be presented to a Korean War Veteran and seven Vietnam veterans.

“Stars Over C-U” created the quilts with help from the Illini Country Stitchers. A presentation will be at 7:00 at the Mahomet American Legion.

The Quilts of Valor is a national organization which recognizes veterans and service members touched by war.