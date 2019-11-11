Veterans Day Snow

A cold front with snow along it is sliding south through the area on this Veterans Day. A few inches of snow are expected to accumulate once everything is done this evening. The heaviest snow will be along and north of I-74.

Please see the below gallery for an example of the timing of the snow.









Due to the falling temperatures this afternoon and evening, some slick spots are starting to develop. Please use caution tonight when driving.

We may also be very close to breaking a 108 year old record low Tuesday morning! Bundle up!