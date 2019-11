UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Athletic Director Josh Whitman’s contract has been extended. It now goes through 2023-2024.

The Board of Trustees also gave him a pay raise of more than $80,000, giving him a base salary of more than $750,000. He’ll also get $25,000 increases every year of the deal.

Whitman took over as athletic director in 2016. He is an University of Illinois graduate and a 4-year starter on the football team.