Trespasser arrested at middle school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — School district officials say someone was arrested for trespassing at a middle school.
It happened before school started at Franklin Middle School.
Here is a statement from a Springfield School District spokesperson:
“An individual trespassed at Franklin Middle School this morning prior to the school day. The individual interacted with one student in the cafeteria, and Franklin staff and security personnel quickly intervened and ensured all students were safe. Police were called immediately and the individual was arrested. The school day started on time at 8:00 a.m. as usual and the day continued without interruption.”District 186