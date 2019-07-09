Tree work delays

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A spring and summer filled with bad storms has caused the city to lose many trees and push back their work.

During the tornado that hit the area earlier this year, more than 60 trees fell. That comes after the city has already been fighting a decade long battle with the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle. That insect over the years has killed many ash trees in Urbana.

With more than 70 trees that still need repaired from the storm damage, it’s pushed the city arborist and his team behind on their seasonal pruning. It’s also made their timeline for planting for the fall more difficult.

He says, during a storm they do their best to get out and clean up any fallen trees and limbs, then come in after the storm has cleared and deal with anything that requires major attention.