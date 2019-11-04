Thousands raised for injured player

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Illini football fans raised more than 87,000 dollars to help an injured defensive lineman. Bobby Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury this summer in a swimming accident near his Florida home. The U of I Division of Intercollegiate Athletics made a Go Fund Me account to help with medical costs. It’s called #97 strong fight for Bobby Roundtree. Coach Lovie Smith says this money will help Roundtree.

Their goal is 97 thousand dollars. Roundtree will return to campus in January 2020.