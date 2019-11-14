Teams prepare for Lego STEM tournament

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization is reminding people Legos are more than building blocks. First Lego League teams kicked off the season with a scrimmage Thursday afternoon.

First Lego League is a STEM competition where children build robots out of Legos.

Six teams met at the Illini Room in the Macon County Extension Office for the practice tournament. The teams used it to prepare for an upcoming qualifier tournament in December. FIRST Tech Challenge Team #14204 Super SCREAM Bros. acted as judges for Core, Values, Project and Robot Design for each team. Teams were also able to practice speaking in front of judges and see how prepared they are.