Teacher’s union passes district’s contract proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Teachers voted Tuesday night to ratify a contract by the district.

The union and district have been in negotiations since June. The last proposed contract that was brought to the union failed last week.

Teachers have been fighting for higher wages and smaller class sizes. They also asked for better mental health help in schools. The district offered to hire five more security personnel over the next two years. The union president says while they accept that offer, they’re not convinced this is enough to manage what is happening in schools across the country.

The Board of Education will now vote on the contract at their next meeting