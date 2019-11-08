Students develop toys for children with special needs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Some college students have designed toys for children with special needs.

Rose-Hulman Engineering Design students have been working on prototypes for a month and a half. The teams talked about ideas with an organization that will distribute the toys to kids they serve.

“It’s important that it’s a toy that they enjoy playing with and they want to come back to and that it also develops their skills at the same time,” said Vance Allen, freshman.

“To help somebody develop skills that you use every single day is something that we strive to do and by being able to do that, I think it makes the world a better place,” said Avery Zoss, freshman.

Five groups of students worked on the project.