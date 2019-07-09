State benefits from increased tourism

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state has set a new record. The Office of Tourism says more people from out-of-state made a trip here than ever before in 2018.

People around the capital city are not surprised more guests are visiting. In fact, they hope to welcome even more.

“The increase is definitely good news, so it’s a wonderful surprise and we welcome it.”

The Office of Tourism says 117 million people visited the state last year; 3 million more than the year before. While many may head to Chicago, some guests, like Russell Thompson, opted to come to the Land of Lincoln instead.

“It’s Springfield, Illinois. It’s where his politics were from. I’ve always wanted to see it. I’ve only seen it on TV and, it’s just speechless. It is just speechless.”

The city’s rich background of history draws in thousands and historic site experts say there’s a lot more to see than just Honest Abe.

“We have a tremendous number of international visitors and people from other states who are traveling Route 66 and then you just have the great hospitality, the great food, our wonderful business, all of those things come together to create a larger tourism product. So, while Lincoln is a big piece of it, it is by no means our only strength.”

The Office of Tourism also says the industry supported an extra 5,200 jobs last year. Local business owners, like TJ Pierceall, of Darcy’s Pint, say they have hired more people to keep up with the growing guest list over the years.

“It’s really cool. It really is. People come down to see Lincoln, all the Lincoln sites, then they come to see us, so that’s really a cool thing for me.”

The office says visitors spent $41.7 billion in the state last year; $2 billion more than the year before.